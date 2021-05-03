Robertsdale Coca-Cola Associate Competes in Foley BBQ & Blues Cookoff

In one of the first public events to be held in the Foley, Alabama since COVID-19 first struck in March 2020, Robertsdale Coca-Cola associate Thomas Parks competed in the Foley BBQ & Blues Cookoff on March 13.

Competing as “T-Ray’s Rack Rubbers,” Parks was assisted by fellow Robertsdale Coca-Cola associates Tim Hite, sales operations manager; Carrie Slaton; Robertsdale administrator; Reggie Turner, On Premise business development and Jared Wiggins, key account division manager.