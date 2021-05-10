Employee Spotlight: Ajoy “AJ” Sengupta: Machine Operator, Baton Rouge, LA (Operations)

Coca-Cola UNITED is proud to observe Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, observed annually in May to honor and celebrate the history, culture and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. Throughout this month, we will showcase a few of our associates of AAPI heritage who add value and create a positive impact on our company and our communities.

My life journey began in India where I grew up. It is there, in 1979, I attended the University of Calcutta and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce. In 1988 I immigrated to the United States for a better life and better opportunities for my family.

After arriving I attended the Baton Rouge Technical Institute and earned a certification in Advanced Board Drafting. Instead of moving away to find a job, I decided to take a job on the night shift with Coke United working for Mr. Louis Vallot. The company was very patient with me.

My English was very poor, but I focused, listened, and learned all that I could to be great at my job. I have since had the chance to work as a Label Operator, Case Packer Operator, Palletizer Operator, and Filler Operator.

I pride myself on being honest, patient, and helpful! Everyone who works with me would consider me a team player. I always encourage other people to learn, work hard, and do it the best way you know how! This is the best habit for people to have.