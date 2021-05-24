College Park’s May Employee of the Month: Gary Mosley

The College Park facility is pleased to announce that Gary Mosley, Supervisor – Production, has achieved Employee of the Month for May.

Gary’s nomination letter reads, “Gary is a very hard worker. You can always find him on the floor giving a helping hand to his team and other teams. Gary goes above and beyond for everyone. He is well respected and is always around to help anyone who needs help with no questions asked. Gary exemplifies excellence and is well appreciated.”

Gary began his career with Coca-Cola United as a Machine Operator at the College Park facility. He quickly worked his way up to Team Lead before becoming a Production Supervisor in 2017. Throughout his time with the company, Gary has helped his teams win the quarterly incentives challenge and the monthly meals challenge multiple times for exceeding performance expectations. Gary is also an active member of College Park’s Safety Committee where he partakes in discussions surrounding the plant’s safety goals. When interviewed, he said the most rewarding part of his job is being able to help others achieve their goals and advance in their careers. In his spare time, Gary enjoys spending time with his family, playing basketball and playing baseball.

Please join us in congratulating Gary Mosley on achieving Employee of the Month!