Athens Student Wins $3K Coca-Cola UNITED Scholarship

Coca-Cola UNITED recently announced the winners of its 2021 Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship. Cyalan Ramasamy, a senior at Cedar Shoals High School in Athens, Georgia, is the recipient of a $3,000 college scholarship that is renewable over four years.

Cylalan is the son of Easwaran Ramasamy, who is employed at Athens Coca-Cola, a sales and distribution center of Coca-Cola UNITED.

Every year, Coca-Cola UNITED selects 20 children, stepchildren, grandchildren or step-grandchildren of associates to receive college scholarships. Scholarships are awarded on the basis of academic performance, leadership, extracurricular activities and service.