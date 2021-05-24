Employee Spotlight: Vasanti Singh, Full Service and On-Premise Administrator, New Orleans, Louisiana (West Region)

Coca-Cola UNITED is proud to observe Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, observed annually in May to honor and celebrate the history, culture and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. Throughout this month, we will showcase a few of our associates of AAPI heritage who add value and create a positive impact on our company and our communities.

My career with the Coca-Cola system started 22 years ago, March 22, 1999. I started work with the original Gulf States Division, then moved under the umbrella of Coca-Cola Enterprises (CCE) and finally Coca-Cola Refreshments (CCR). On April 2, 2016, we transitioned to Coca-Cola UNITED leadership.

At the beginning, I worked as an Accounts Payable (AP) Clerk and an AP Auditor reporting to Atlanta. In 2008, I became the Fleet Finance Coordinator for Atlanta and Louisiana. In 2010, I moved to the cooler service department as Servigistics Specialist and then as MRC Production Planner. Then due to restructuring of various departments, I moved to the New Orleans Sales Center and worked under my current manager, Ms. Cheri Fontaine, as an Administrator. Throughout the years, I have been blessed to have so many great managers and supervisors in my life.

In 2016, when UNITED acquired us, I moved to the New Orleans Full Service and On-Premise (FSOP) Department as an Administrator. I have been blessed and fortunate to work under the leadership of Stanley Sakowski and Darren Martino as they have trusted in my knowledge and decision making and allowed me grow in my position. I am very grateful to work for FSOP. For the first time in my life, I feel at home and this is where I want to finish my career.

I’m blessed to work for UNITED. I feel secure with my job and know that UNITED will always stand by me if I do my job with honesty, integrity, excellence and respect for all! My advice to my colleagues/co-workers is be honest, take pride in what you do, give your 110% to the company and earn the respect of your peers through your hard work. The rest will follow.