Local Student Wins $3K Coca-Cola UNITED Scholarship

Coca-Cola UNITED recently announced the winners of its 2021 Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship. Sydnie Middleton, a senior at Brantley County High School in Nahunta, Georgia, is the recipient of a $3,000 college scholarship that is renewable over four years.

Sydnie is the daughter of Lance Middleton, who is employed at Brunswick Coca-Cola, a sales and distribution center of Coca-Cola UNITED.

Every year, Coca-Cola UNITED selects 20 children, stepchildren, grandchildren or step-grandchildren of associates to receive college scholarships. Scholarships are awarded on the basis of academic performance, leadership, extracurricular activities and service.