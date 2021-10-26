Robertsdale Coca-Cola Provides Refreshment at Local College and Career Fair

Coca-Cola is the exclusive beverage provider at Coastal Alabama Community College. On Oct. 19, Coastal Alabama hosted the Baldwin County Public School System’s annual College and Career Fair for high school seniors.

More than 50 colleges, universities, businesses and military branches attended the event. Students are given the opportunity to speak with recruiters about all aspects of the post-secondary education process, employment potential and military service.

Robertsdale Coca-Cola associates were on site to provide refreshments to students and faculty during the event.