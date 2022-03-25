Robertsdale Coca-Cola Associate Places in BBQ Cookoff

Robertsdale Coca-Cola Special Events Coordinator Thomas Parks took third place in the “Anything Butt” category at the annual BBQ & Blues Cookoff held in Foley, Alabama on March 12.

Assisting Parks were fellow Robertsdale Coke colleagues Carrie Slaton and Reggie Turner.

Established in 2009, the BBQ & Blues Cookoff is an outdoor food and music event held in downtown Foley’s Heritage Park the second Saturday of March. An Alabama Barbecue Association Trail- and Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned event, the cookoff attracts both corporate and individual teams competing for bragging rights in several award categories. Festivalgoers enjoy great food, popular blues bands and children’s activities. All proceeds support the South Baldwin Chamber Foundation.