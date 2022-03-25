Robertsdale Coca-Cola Sponsors Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival

Robertsdale Coca-Cola was a Gold Patron Sponsor of the Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival held March 18-20. First held in 1953, the festival has grown from a handful of local artisans in shop windows to over 220 street booths with artists from all over the United States.

Event proceeds support the Festival Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization. The foundation gives the money raised by the festival to organizations and students within the Fairhope community.