March Employee of the Month: Keith Oliver

The College Park facility is pleased to announce that Keith Oliver is our employee of the month for March.

Keith is a great teammate. He knows how to operate all the machines and has assisted in training employees and new hires. Keith is easy going, and he has a great attitude. He is quiet, he doesn’t always get recognized, but the lines suffer when he is not at work. Keith deserves employee of the month.

Keith has been with Coca-Cola UNITED for 28 years. Keith is the labeler operator on line 3. His favorite part of the job producing a product that everyone enjoys! Keith also assisted line 3 with a record run.

He loves playing basketball and football with his sons, and teaching his daughter to drive. He loves trying new restaurants with his family and listening to music.

Please join us in congratulating Keith Oliver on achieving March employee of the month!

Congratulations Keith!