Mobile Coca-Cola Named SWMCC Business of the Month

Mobile Coca-Cola Bottling Company was presented with the Southwest Mobile Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month award during the chamber’s June 1 business luncheon. The mission of SWMCC is to “promote, advance and improve the civic, commercial and general business interests of the surrounding areas.” Apryl Crowder, Mobile Coca-Cola office manager, was in attendance to accept the award.