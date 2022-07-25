Robertsdale Coca-Cola Donates Refreshments to Team RWB Relay

The Pensacola, Florida chapter of Team Red, White and Blue (Team RWB) recently penned a “warmest thanks” to the Robertsdale Coca-Cola team for its donation of refreshments to hydrate members as they ran, walked and biked 90 miles between Pensacola and Andalusia, Alabama, in support of the Old Glory Relay.

As part of the Old Glory Relay, Team RWB members nationwide carried the American flag 3,100 miles from Washington, D.C., to Birmingham, Alabama, where the flag was delivered to The World Games 2022.

Team RWB, America’s leading health and wellness community for veterans, exists to guide veterans through real-life and virtual opportunities focused on building a healthier lifestyle.