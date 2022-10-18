Mobile Coca-Cola Sponsors Latin Fest 2022

Mobile Coca-Cola was the beverage sponsor of the second annual Mobile Latin Fest held at Cathedral Square on Oct. 14. Latin Fest was free to the public and attendee enjoyed live music, food, dance and arts and crafts. The event was held in partnership between the Hispanic American Business Association of the Gulf Coast (HABAGC) and the City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department.

HABAGC is a community of businesses that promote leadership and support of development and networking of Hispanic businesses, as well as development in the Gulf Coast area. Funds raised during Latin Fest benefit HABAGC scholarship programs.