September Employee of the Month

College Park Facility Announcement

Shannon Royal has achieved Employee of the Month for September.

Shannon’s nomination letter reads:

Shannon has shown these contributions to the company: Quality, Excellence, Integrity, Respect, Safety, and Developing Team Members. The excellence shows in her work, the integrity in all her efforts, and the respect she shows everyone. She works safely everyday. She also trains and develops others, operates the forklift, assists where needed and keeps her machine running. Shannon is a “jack of all trades”.

Shannon has been with the company for 2 years. She is the labeler operator on line 3 and operates three different machines.

In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her granddaughter and family, and going on cruises.

Please join us in congratulating Shannon Royal for achieving Employee of the Month!!