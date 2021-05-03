Elberta German Sausage Festival Returns

Robertsdale Coca-Cola was on site for the much anticipated return of the Elberta German Sausage Festival on March 27. This year’s event, which drew record crowds, was postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The German Sausage Festival, one of Baldwin County, Alabama’s largest events, is a town fundraiser that has been spearheaded by the Elberta Volunteer Fire Department since 1978. Event proceeds benefit the fire department and local nonprofit organizations. Due to its huge success, the festival is held twice a year on the last Saturday of March and October.

The next German Sausage Festival is set for Oct. 30.