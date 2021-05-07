New Orleans-Area Students Win Coca-Cola UNITED Scholarship

Coca-Cola UNITED recently announced the winners if its 2021 Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship. Matthan Cantrell, a senior at Destrehan High School in Destrehan, La., and Madeline Deibel, a senior at Fontainebleau High School in Mandeville, La., are each the recipients of a $3,000 college scholarship that is renewable over four years.

Cantrell, a resident of Destrehan, is the son of Sumer Woody. Deibel, a resident of Abita Springs, La., is the stepdaughter of Steven Caruso. Both Woody and Caruso are employed at New Orleans Coca-Cola Bottling Company, a sales, distribution and production center of Coca-Cola UNITED.

Every year, Coca-Cola UNITED selects 20 children, stepchildren, grandchildren or step-grandchildren of associates to receive college scholarships. Scholarships are awarded on the basis of academic performance, leadership, extracurricular activities and service.