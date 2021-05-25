Briarwood Student Wins $3K Coca-Cola UNITED Scholarship

Coca-Cola UNITED recently announced the winners of its 2021 Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship. Macie Scaini, a senior at Briarwood Christian School in Birmingham, Alabama, is the recipient of a $3,000 college scholarship that is renewable over four years.

Macie is the daughter of Walter Scaini, who is employed by Coca-Cola UNITED’s Services Department.

Every year, Coca-Cola UNITED selects 20 children, stepchildren, grandchildren or step-grandchildren of associates to receive college scholarships. Scholarships are awarded on the basis of academic performance, leadership, extracurricular activities and service.