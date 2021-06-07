Coca-Cola UNITED Names Jonathan DeWaard Vice President of Tax

Contact: Cassandra Mickens, Coca-Cola UNITED

cassandramickens@ccbcu.com

205-612-6779

For Immediate Release

Coca-Cola UNITED Names Jonathan DeWaard Vice President of Tax

Birmingham, Ala. (June 3, 2021) – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) named Jonathan DeWaard vice president of tax effective May 1, 2021. DeWaard is responsible for strategic tax planning, legal entity restructuring and tax-related compliance. He previously served as director of tax planning and compliance since 2011.

Prior to joining UNITED in 2006, DeWaard was a certified public accountant for Gordon Hughes & Banks, LLP in Denver, Colorado and later Christian & Denaburg, P.C. in Birmingham, Alabama.

“We have come to rely on Jon’s keen intellect, insights and proven experience for a range of tax, compliance and reporting needs,” said Eric Steadman, Coca-Cola UNITED senior vice president and chief financial officer. “Jon and his team are and will continue to be instrumental in our growing company and its success moving forward.”

DeWaard is a graduate of The University of Alabama, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting. Civically, he previously served on the Board of Directors for Easter Seals of the Birmingham Area. DeWaard, his wife, Laura Ann, and their two daughters, Emilyn and Hadley, reside in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. In his spare time, he enjoys golfing, hunting and fly fishing.

– Stand UNITED –

About Coca-Bottling Company United, Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc., founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest privately held Coca-Cola bottler in North America and the third largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the U.S. Now with its fifth generation of family working in the business, Coca-Cola UNITED has approximately 10,000 associates located in more than 60 facilities across six southeastern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee). Historically significant franchises within our Coca-Cola UNITED family include Chattanooga, the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler; Atlanta, home of the worldwide Coca-Cola System; and Columbus, Georgia, development site of the original Coca-Cola formula.

Coca-Cola UNITED is engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of a diverse portfolio of leading sparkling (Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coke Zero Sugar®, Dr Pepper®, Sprite®, AHA® and Fanta®) and still (smartwater®, Dasani®, POWERADE®, BODYARMOR®, Fairlife®, Gold Peak®, Monster® and Minute Maid®) non-alcoholic brands under exclusive franchise agreements principally with The Coca-Cola Company® and Keurig Dr Pepper®.

For 119 years, Coca-Cola UNITED has remained true to its foundational core values of Quality, Excellence, Integrity and Respect. Local relationships, personalized customer service and strong community engagement have been the foundation of our business for more than a century. Each year, millions of dollars are invested in our local communities, supporting education, community development, sustainability and nonprofit organizations that empower and impact those in need.