Hidden Coca-Cola Mural in Downtown Panama City Restored

Panama City Coca-Cola Bottling Company on July 20 celebrated the grand unveiling of its restored downtown mural dating back to the 1940s.

The mural, located on the side of Tom’s Hot Dogs on Harrison Avenue, was uncovered by the city in late 2021. Restoration began in early 2022 with the full support of Tom’s Hot Dogs owner Pam Armstrong and local artists Logan Flint and Skip Bondur.

“It was very exciting to see the mural was still there once parts of the wall were taken off,” Armstrong told the Panama City News Herald. “The finished mural turned out more than I expected, and I can’t say enough great things about it. This project not only brought another mural to downtown but shows the city’s history.”

Among the speakers at the grand unveiling were Panama City Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager Paul Corbin, Flint and Downtown Improvement Board Chairwoman Catherine Shores. Corbin, a lifelong resident of Panama City, said the mural restoration was a labor of love for the Panama City Coke team.

“It’s pretty cool to see,” Corbin said. “We can’t thank Pam Armstrong enough because she gave us the green light to start this process.”

The crowd raised their Coke bottles high for a toast before the mural was officially unveiled to cheers. Following the ceremony, guests were treated to free hot dogs and ice-cold Coca-Cola refreshments.