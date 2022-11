Mobile Coca-Cola Sponsors RMHC Fundraiser

Mobile Coca-Cola is a proud sponsor of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Mobile and was recently the beverage sponsor for the annual Girls Just Wanna Have Fun fundraiser benefitting RMHC held at the Government Plaza on Oct. 13. RMHC “provides a supportive home environment offering care, compassion, and hope to families with seriously ill and injured children being treated at area hospitals.”