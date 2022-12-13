BODYARMOR Mamba Court Unveiled in College Park, Georgia

It was a special day in College Park, Georgia on Nov. 17, when BODYARMOR, in partnership with the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation and Coca-Cola UNITED, unveiled a newly refurbished basketball court in the community.

A ribbon cutting was held in celebration of the new Mamba Court ahead of a youth basketball clinic led by the Hoop Group with BODYARMOR partner and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. More than 25 youth participated in the clinic and had the opportunity to shoot hoops with Young – a memory they won’t soon forget.

Earlier this year, BODYARMOR announced it would donate 10 refurbished basketball courts and renovated youth clinic facilities across the nation to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, whose mission is to generate a “positive impact for underserved athletes and boys and girls in sports.” The foundation was founded in memory of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. The joint initiative aligns with Coca-Cola UNITED’s commitment to investing in well-being and future of its communities.

A special thank you goes to brand partner BODYARMOR on making Mamba Court a reality in the Atlanta metro!

Coca-Cola UNITED representatives in attendance at the unveiling included Crawford Jones, Vice President – East Region; Victor Ragland, Director – Atlanta Division; Rebecca Garner, Director – East Region Multicultural and Community Affairs; Rudd Cummings, Sales Center Manager – Atlanta South Metro Coca-Cola; Don Osborne, Manager – On Premise Territory; Brandy Reese, Manager – On Premise Territory and Ally Terry, Manager – East Region Media and Promotions.