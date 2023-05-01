Coca-Cola UNITED Joins Partnership to Bring KultureCity® Certified Sensory Room to Birmingham School

The Birmingham Education Foundation has partnered with Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Rotaract of Birmingham, Wilson Brown Foundation, and Birmingham City Schools to open a KultureCity® Certified Sensory Room inside Hayes K-8 School, located in Birmingham, Ala. This room will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all students with sensory issues, no matter their age or ability.

The certification process ensures that the staff at Hayes K-8 School are trained annually by leading medical professionals on how to recognize those students with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. KultureCity® Sensory Bags, equipped with noise-canceling headphones (provided by Puro Sound Labs), fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and KCVIP lanyards will be available to all students at Hayes K-8 School who may feel overwhelmed by their environment.

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD, and other similar conditions. One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to overstimulation and noise, which can be a major part of the environment at a location like a school. With its new certification, Hayes K-8 is now better prepared to assist students with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible.

“Building on the momentum from receiving the Michael Jordan Community Commitment award, The Birmingham Education Foundation is ecstatic about the opportunity to bring this much-needed resource to Hayes K-8 School. Partnering with Coca Cola Bottling Company United, Rotaract of Birmingham, Wilson Brown Foundation, Birmingham City Schools, and KultureCity® speaks volumes about the impact of working together to support our community. This is truly a collaborative effort,” said Dr. Ashley Samuels, executive director of the Birmingham Education Foundation.