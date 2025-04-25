Coca-Cola UNITED Hosts Grand Opening for New $15 Million McComb Facility

McCOMB, Miss. (April 25, 2025) – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) today hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its new McComb Coca-Cola sales center and warehouse – an approximate $15 million investment that the company says will benefit its associates, customers and consumers.

The new McComb Coca-Cola Bottling Company, located on 12 acres off Interstate 55 in Gateway Industrial Park, includes a sales and distribution center, warehouse, fleet shop, and office space. The facility will serve as a hub to distribute products to customers and communities throughout South Mississippi and parts of Louisiana.

“We’re incredibly proud to celebrate the grand opening of McComb Coca-Cola,” said McComb Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager Barney Albritton said. “It’s been an absolute honor to serve our communities throughout the years, and this new chapter reflects our continued commitment to delivering excellence and supporting the people who make this region so special.”

Albritton continued, “Coca-Cola UNITED’s financial investment in this new facility, combined with the daily dedication, care and hard work of our McComb team, will continue to drive positive results for many years to come.”

In his remarks, McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley expressed his enthusiasm about Coca-Cola UNITED’s investment and said that such developments align with his frequent assertion that “good things are happening in McComb.”

“The building of this beautiful facility demonstrates Coca-Cola UNITED’s long-term commitment as a business partner with the City of McComb,” Lockley said. “Today, as we come to celebrate with you this milestone, on behalf of the Board of Mayor and Selectmen and Selectwomen, I want you to know that we value your contribution to our city.”

Pike County District 1 Supervisor Justin Lofton also praised the opening of the new McComb sales center, emphasizing its significance to the local area.

“Pike County is always grateful to corporate partners like Coca-Cola UNITED who embody what it means to be a good steward of business through job retention and creation, philanthropic contributions to the community, and environmentally sustainable practices,” Lofton said. “The Pike County Board of Supervisors looks forward to another 100 years of partnership with Coca-Cola UNITED.”

Established in 1907, McComb Coca-Cola joined the Coca-Cola UNITED family of bottlers in 1910. The business had operated in its former facility off West Presley Boulevard since 1949. Today, McComb Coca-Cola employs 70 associates, serves more than 1,300 customers and sells and distributes nearly 2.6 million cases of Coca-Cola products annually.

