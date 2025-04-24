Coca-Cola UNITED Announces 2025 Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship Winners

Twenty children and grandchildren of Coca-Cola UNITED associates have been named recipients of the 2025 Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship.

The accomplished high school seniors, selected from among more than 100 applicants, represent 16 sales centers across the company’s footprint. Each will be awarded a $3,000 or $5,000 annual scholarship to attend the college or university of their choice, renewable for up to four years.

Now in its 30th year, the Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship program was created in 1995 in honor of former Coca-Cola UNITED President and CEO Crawford Johnson III and former Community Relations Director and current board member Walker Johnson Jones. The program supports the education of associate children, stepchildren, grandchildren and step grandchildren.

“Our scholarship committee is faced with the incredibly difficult task of selecting recipients from among the many outstanding children in our UNITED family,” said Christy Danzy, Coca-Cola UNITED Corporate Community Relations Manager. “Their achievements, character and potential are truly inspiring. We are so proud of each of them and wish them continued success in their future endeavors.”

The recipients are:

Sydney Boggess, daughter of Angela Boggess (Birmingham) is a student at Hewitt Trussville High School, where she is graduating first in her class. She is Scholars Bowl captain, a Science Olympiad, a tutor with Mu Alpha Theta and a member of the National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society and Girls in Engineering. She plans to major in genetics and genomic sciences at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Cooper Cantrell, son of Scott Cantrell (Cleveland), is a student at Walker Valley High School, where he is a star student-athlete. He has lettered in baseball all four years, earning numerous All-Tournament Team awards and ranking as the top pitcher in Tennessee. A certified lifeguard for Cleveland City Pools, he plans to pursue a degree in exercise science or business management at Union Commonwealth University in Kentucky.

Chelsea Delgado, daughter of Eliseo Delgado (Athens), is a student at Oconee County High School. She is section leader of her band’s flute/piccolo line and a member of Health Occupations Students of America and the Future Business Leaders of America. She is also a research intern in the University of Georgia’s Young Dawgs program and volunteers as a home aide for the blind and as a caretaker at an animal sanctuary. She plans to become a nurse.

Peyton Falk, stepdaughter of John Coonley (Rome), is a student at Armuchee High School. She is captain of the varsity football cheerleading team and a member of the varsity competition cheer squad, as well as a member of the varsity tennis team. She also excels academically, earning membership in the National Honors Society and Key Club. She plans to earn a business degree and aspires to be a CEO.

Alexandra Garner, daughter of Travis Garner (Lake Charles) is a student at Alfred M. Barbe High School. She is a track and field star as well as an accomplished artist, winning the state championship for the 4×200-meter relay and having her art exhibited at McNeese State University. She is also active in Junior League and works as a host at Texas Roadhouse. She plans to major in interior design in college and hopes to open her own firm.

Katherine Garner is also the daughter of Travis Garner (Lake Charles). Although not a twin to Alexandra (listed above), the sisters are graduating together at Alfred M. Barbe High School having been born just one year apart. She is an All-State member of the soccer team, which she captains, and won the 4×200-meter relay with her sister at the state track championship. She works as a carhop at Sonic Drive-In and plans to major in biochemistry in college.

Ashley Grant, daughter of Ray Grant (Oxford), is a student at Jacksonville High School, where she has been inducted into the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society. She is president of the Youth Leadership Institute, vice president of Key Club, historian of Spanish Club, community service chair of Peer Mentors, president of the Jax State Dual Enrollment Ambassadors and a member of student council. She plans to major in nursing at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

JT Holloway, son of Tyrone Holloway (Auburn), is a student at Opelika High School, where he serves as captain of the varsity boys basketball team. He has also been recognized as Employee of the Month at Winn-Dixie, where he works as a bagger, cart attendant and cashier. He also volunteers in the community. He plans to major in kinesiology in college, with the goal of becoming an athletic trainer.

Takai Lane, son of Josh Lane (New Orleans), is a student at St. Augustine High School, where he has made honor roll all four years. He is a member of the track and field team, Art Club and History Club. Completing more than 160 hours of community service, he has given back by volunteering at numerous nonprofits. He plans to major in chemical engineering at Louisiana State University.

Gracie Page, daughter of Amy Arnette (Montgomery), is a student at Alabama Christian Academy, where she has been inducted into the National Honor Society. She serves as a school ambassador and is a member of the varsity volleyball team, the Tri-M Music Committee, Mu Alpha Theta math society, choir, and theatre club. An accomplished writer, she plans to study writing and media at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Aidyn Patterson, daughter of Paul Patterson (Jasper), is a student at Fannin County High School, where she has been inducted into the National Honors Society and National Technical Honors Society. She is captain of the varsity softball team and a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Health Occupations Students of America and the United Community Junior Board. She works at Ocoee Dentistry and plans to pursue a nursing degree at the University of North Georgia.

Ashlyn Pittman, daughter of Dennis Pittman, Jr. (Brunswick) is a student at Wayne County High School, where she is an accomplished student-athlete, serving as captain of the cross country team and a member of the soccer team. She is also a member of Beta Club and Health Occupations Students of America. She plans to study health sciences at the College of Coastal Georgia, with the goal of becoming a pediatric nurse.

Austin Renz, grandson of Vanny Lim (Atlanta South Metro), is ranked first in his class at Hampton High School, where he has been recognized with the Most Outstanding in Mathematics award. He is vice president of the Student Government Association, co-captain of the varsity wrestling team and is active in theater. He plans to major in computer science at Georgia Tech and aspires to become a software engineer.

Aidan Russell, son of Lonnie Russell (Lawrenceville), is a student at Apalachee High School, where he serves as vice president of the Technology Student Association, secretary of the National Technical Honors Society and head set designer for the International Thespian Society. Among his many technology honors, he advanced to the National Technology Student Association Conference in 2024. He works at the Southeastern Railway Museum and plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

Cole Vance, grandson of Mark Vance (Birmingham), is a student at Gardendale High School, where he has been inducted into the National Honors Society and is a member of the soccer and cross country teams. In addition to volunteering with special needs children through Miracle League, he works as a grocery clerk at Publix. Passionate about protecting coastal environments, he plans to study marine biology in college.

Evan Vineyard, son of Alan Vineyard (Chattanooga), is a student at Ringgold High School, where he is student council president. He is also president of the Pep Club and a member of the golf team. He has been inducted into the National Honors Society and is a member of Beta Club. He works at Scenic City Clinic of Chiropractic and Nutrition and plans to pursue a nursing degree at Georgia Southern University.

Claudia Wiggins, daughter of Jared Wiggins (Robertsdale), is a student at Daphne High School. She is a member of the Student Government Association, Peer Helpers, Girls Service Club and the National Honors Society. She works two part-time jobs, serving as a host at both The Grand Hotel Golf Club and Another Broken Egg. She plans to pursue a degree in physical therapy.

Alinah Williams, daughter of Cedric Williams (Tuscaloosa), is a student at Paul W. Bryant High School, where she been inducted into the National Honors Society. She is vice president of Interact Club and a member of Newspaper Club and Young Mentors Club. She also volunteers with Reading Allies and works as a cashier at Winn-Dixie. She plans to major in elementary education in college.

MeLeia Williams, daughter of Melvin Williams (New Orleans), is a student at Young Audiences Charter School, where she is ranked second in her class. She is president of the Student Government Association, vice president of tutoring for the National Honors Society and captain of the Dance Team. She is also active in TV production. She plans to study criminology and performing arts in college.

Veronica Zieba, daughter of Barbara Zieba (Birmingham), is a student at Chelsea High School, where she has been inducted into the National Society of High School Scholars and the National Honors Society, as well as being named a national AP Scholar of Distinction. She is co-captain of the marching band and a member of the Math Team and Key Club. She plans to major in electrical engineering in college.