Cook, George and Nielsen Elected to Coca-Cola UNITED Board of Directors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (May 1, 2025) – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) announced today that Richard P. Cook, Lori George and Beeland Nielsen have been elected to the company’s Board of Directors.

“We are proud to welcome Richard, Lori, and Beeland as Directors,” said Board Chairman Conrad Rafield. “Each of them is widely respected for their leadership and expertise in their respective fields, and we are confident that their insight and vision will help guide Coca-Cola UNITED into the future. We look forward to the perspective they’ll bring as we continue to grow, innovate and serve our communities.”

As Cook, George and Nielsen join the board, two members have announced their retirement effective May 1 – Walker Jones and Helen Smith Price. Jones, retired Coca-Cola UNITED Community Relations Director, has served on the board since 1992. Price, retired Vice President of Global Community Affairs and President of The Coca-Cola Foundation, has served on the board since 2018.

“We are deeply grateful to Walker and Helen for their many years of dedicated service,” Rafield said. “Their leadership and unwavering commitment have helped shape the growth and values of our company. We thank them for their meaningful contributions and lasting impact on Coca-Cola UNITED, and we wish them all the best in their next chapters.”

Cook is co-founder, partner and portfolio manager at Birmingham-based Cook & Bynum Capital Management. Cook & Bynum invests both globally and in emerging markets and has been investing in various Coca-Cola bottling companies since 2006. Cook previously worked for the hedge fund Tudor Investment Corporation in Greenwich, Conn., and is a graduate of Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics, applied mathematics and economics.

Cook currently serves on the vestry of the Cathedral Church of the Advent and represents the Advent on the Diocese’s Commission on Ministry. In addition, Cook has served on the board of advisors of the Culverhouse Investment Management Group since 2011.

George, based in Atlanta, also serves on the Board of Directors of Shake Shack and is a former executive of The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC). Over her 20 years with TCCC, George served in a variety of roles with increasing responsibility within Public Affairs, Communications and Human Resources, including as Vice President of Community and Stakeholder Relations for TCCC’s North America Operating Unit. Prior to joining TCCC, George led her own public relations consultancy, LG Communications; was a Vice President at Porter/Novelli, a leading public relations firm; and a Senior Public Affairs Specialist for the District of Columbia Government’s Office of Human Rights and Minority Business.

George, an ordained minister, is a graduate of Howard University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in public relations, and American University, where she earned her master’s degree in public communications. George also completed Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business Directors’ Consortium and Harvard University’s 13-month Executive Leadership Experience Program.

Nielsen, based in Birmingham, has served as Coca-Cola UNITED’s Vice President of Commercial Capabilities and Chief Information Officer since 2021. He is responsible for all commercial leadership and capability functions, business solutions and information technology strategy. Nielsen previously served as Director of Commercial Leadership-Retail and Retail Sales Manager. Prior to joining Coca-Cola UNITED in 2004, Nielsen worked for Regions Bank as a Management Trainee and Retail Branch Manager.

Nielsen is a graduate of Sewanee: The University of the South, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in English literature, and Vanderbilt University, where he earned his master’s degree in business administration.

About Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED), founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is among the largest bottlers and distributors of Coke products in the U.S. Now with its fifth generation of family working in the business, Coca-Cola UNITED has more than 10,000 associates located in more than 50 facilities across six southeastern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee). Historically significant franchises within our Coca-Cola UNITED family include Chattanooga, the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler; Atlanta, home of the worldwide Coca-Cola System; and Columbus, Georgia, development site of the original Coca-Cola formula.

Coca-Cola UNITED is engaged in the production, marketing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of leading sparkling (Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coke Zero Sugar®, Dr Pepper®, Sprite® and Fanta®) and still (smartwater®, vitaminwater®, Dasani®, POWERADE®, BODYARMOR®, Fairlife®, Gold Peak®, Monster® and Minute Maid®) non-alcoholic brands under exclusive franchise agreements principally with The Coca-Cola Company®, Keurig Dr Pepper® and Monster Energy Company®.

For more than 120 years, Coca-Cola UNITED has remained true to its foundational core values of Quality, Excellence, Integrity and Respect. Local relationships, personalized customer service and strong community engagement have been the foundation of our business for more than a century. Each year, millions of dollars are invested in our local communities, supporting education, community development, sustainability and nonprofit organizations that empower and impact those in need. Learn more at cocacolaunited.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).