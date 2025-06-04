Coca-Cola UNITED Hosts Grand Opening for New $18 Million Auburn Facility

AUBURN, Ala. (June 4, 2025) – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony today to celebrate its new Auburn Coca-Cola sales center and warehouse – an investment of approximately $18 million that the company says brings value to its associates, customers and consumers in East Alabama.

At about 24,000 square feet, Auburn Coca-Cola Bottling Company sits on approximately 15 acres off West Veterans Boulevard and includes a sales center, warehouse and office space. The facility serves as a hub to distribute products to customers and communities throughout Chambers, Coosa, Lee, Macon, Randolph, and Tallapoosa counties.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for our team,” Auburn Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager Allen Buffington said in ceremony remarks. “This facility reflects our longstanding commitment to refresh and serve the communities and consumers of East Alabama with excellence and hometown pride.”

Coca-Cola UNITED President and CEO Mike Suco, Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and Auburn Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Anna Hovey were also present to deliver remarks.

“Our business is big on relationships,” Suco said. “Our relationships with Auburn University, local businesses and the broader community are essential to who we are and how we work, and we’re excited for the opportunities ahead.”

“I’m proud to officially welcome Coca-Cola UNITED and its employees to the Auburn family,” Anders said. “We are grateful for Coca-Cola’s investment in our community and are excited to see this new facility come to life. We look forward to a lasting and strong partnership moving forward.”

“The Auburn Chamber is thankful for Coca-Cola’s longstanding membership and partnership,” Hovey said. “We are excited to celebrate the opening of this new building and thankful for the physical presence of Coca-Cola UNITED’s investment in Auburn.”

Auburn Coca-Cola joined the Coca-Cola UNITED family of bottlers in 2023, employing approximately 75 associates, serving more than 1,000 customers and selling and distributing nearly 3 million cases of Coke products annually. Coca-Cola has had a presence in East Alabama since 1902, with previous bottling operations in Alexander City, Opelika and Tuskegee.

