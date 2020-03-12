Real Coca-Cola UNITED Men Read

On Friday, March 6, 2020, Coca-Cola UNITED supported I See Me, Inc. on its 10th anniversary of Real Men Read.

“Real Men Read brings men from throughout the community into schools to read to male students in a spectacular one-day event. It promotes a positive educational image to students and allows them to engage with successful male role models through books and reading.”

Devon Frazier, Founder/Executive Director of I See Me, Inc., had this to say:

“First, let me say thank you, thank you, thank you!!! We appreciate your sponsorship of Real Men Read. Having you all there made even more special. You didn’t just send a check and walk away. You all took part and that meant a lot to us. The first location had a few hiccups but again, it was our first-time hosting RMR on the East side of Birmingham. Fairfield is the birthplace of the event. I was overjoyed at how things went overall! Our boys enjoyed themselves and were impacted by the men in the room. Our readers were as well. We are just about done with our events for the school year. During the summer we aim to educate the community on the impacts of illiteracy on us all. Be it crime, workforce development, healthcare, etc., statistics show that if we don’t get back to the basics, we will continue to see this trend of rising crime and an unemployable pool. We will host our panel discussion in June called “Books not Bars”. This year’s theme is, “How does literacy impact the workforce?”. We thank you again for taking part of Real Men Read 2020 and look forward to working together again in the future.”

We are so proud to have associates who are always willing to donate their time to the community. Thanks, guys!