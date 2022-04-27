Coca-Cola UNITED Announces New Executive Appointments

Birmingham, Ala. (April 27, 2022) – The Board of Directors of Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) has announced the following executive appointments effective August 1, 2022:

Bo Taylor – Senior Vice President, Central Region and Operational Transformation

Susanne Hall – Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Lucas Gambino – Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

Gianetta Jones – Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer

UNITED is the second largest privately held Coca-Cola bottler in North America and the third largest in the U.S., with some 10,000 associates across the southeast and revenues of approximately $3.4 billion.

“Each of these talented individuals has been a key contributor to our business and our ‘Associates First’ culture during a time of incredible growth,” said UNITED President and CEO John Sherman. “These promotions reflect the scope of business in which they lead and the role they will play in our future success.”

In Bo Taylor’s expanded role, he will lead critical operational and “go to market” initiatives that are part of UNITED’s long-term strategic plan. In addition, he will continue to be the executive responsible for some 3,000 associates located in 23 sales centers throughout Alabama, the Tennessee Valley, the Florida panhandle and parts of Georgia. Taylor will continue to be based in Birmingham.

Taylor joined UNITED in 1990 as Sales Center Manager in Brunswick, Georgia, following five years in Atlanta with Coca-Cola Enterprises. He went on to assume several management roles, including Savannah, Georgia, Sales Center Manager and Coastal Division Manager. In 1999, Taylor became Birmingham Division Vice President, and in 2014, Central Region Vice President, playing an instrumental role in UNITED’s refranchising efforts.

As Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Susanne Hall will succeed Mike Suco, who will become UNITED president and CEO effective August 1, 2022. Hall, who will be based in Atlanta, will oversee national retail sales, marketing, on premise, revenue growth management, eCommerce and planning and analysis. She will also lead coordination with The Coca-Cola Company and other Coca-Cola bottlers on critical commercial topics.

Hall joined UNITED in 2015 as Vice President of Transition and Integration planning, leading the company’s refranchising efforts. In 2016, she assumed her current role as West Region Vice President, leading approximately 2,600 associates in 12 sales centers spanning most of the state of Louisiana and South Mississippi. Hall has been with the Coca-Cola system since 1996 and has held senior level positions in finance, category management, sales and operations. Prior to joining UNITED, she served as Senior Vice President of Region Sales and Operations for Coca-Cola Refreshments and was responsible for sales and field operations in 22 states along the East Coast as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Lucas Gambino has been named Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary. Gambino joined UNITED in 2018 as Vice President and General Counsel after spending 18 years in banking and corporate law as a partner with Maynard Cooper & Gale. Prior to that, he worked for Sirote & Permutt law firm in Mobile, Alabama. Gambino will continue to be based in Birmingham.

Gianetta Jones has been named Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer. Gianetta began her career with UNITED in 2007 as Human Resources Director for the company’s East Region. In 2015, she was promoted to Corporate Director of Human Resources, and in 2018, she was promoted to Vice President of Human Resources. Jones was named Chief People Officer in 2020. Prior to joining UNITED, she held leadership positions in the healthcare and automotive industries. Jones will continue to be based in Birmingham.

