Making Memories and Wishes

Coca-Cola Bottling Co., UNITED Mobile has been a proud sponsor of the Make-A-Wish Alabama, Wine and Wishes fundraiser. The event is a fundraiser held each year to help grant wishes of Alabama children with life-threatening illnesses. This year’s December 5th event sold out with 160 tickets sold.

The Make-A-Wish foundation is one of many supported by Mobile Coca-Cola UNITED, who are very honored and humbled to be able to contribute to such a worthy cause.

Make-A-Wish® has a vision to grant the wish of every child diagnosed with a critical illness, and relies on tens of thousands of volunteers, donors and supporters to make that happen. In the United States and its territories, on average, a wish is granted every 34 minutes. Believing a wish experience can be a game-changer, this guides and inspires the foundation to grant wishes that change the lives of the kids they serve.

